By Sam Watson
THEY’VE both done enough to make sure they will be playing finals in 2021, but Leongatha and Wonthaggi will be jostling for the coveted top spot on the Gippsland League ladder for weeks to come.
The two sides are both on nine wins and one loss, but the Parrots have a healthy edge with their percentage of 214, compared to Wonthaggi’s 183.4.
Finishing in top spot is a huge advantage in the Gippsland League’s current finals structure, as you get the first week off, then play in the second semi-final to book a spot in the grand final.
Even if you lose that, you go into the preliminary final where you’ll get another chance to make it to the big dance.
Both sides will be desperate to gain that big advantage and Wonthaggi will be hoping Leongatha slip up on the run home.
Moe will be hoping both sides slip up as they sit on eight wins after 10 games.
The Lions looked like the team to beat to start the year, but recent losses to Leongatha and Wonthaggi have seen them move to third spot.
Sale have also looked dangerous in the 2021 campaign, but they have been handled comfortably by opponents above them.
Traralgon and Drouin will be locked in an intense battle to secure fifth spot, with Traralgon currently leading by a strong percentage.
And unless Maffra pull off a miracle, they’ll miss finals for the first time in over 20 years.
Behind Maffra, is Morwell, Bairnsdale and Warragul and those three sides will be doing everything they can to get off the bottom before the season finishes.
In the A Grade netball, Moe will be expecting to finish in top spot, but Leongatha are only one win behind them.
Warragul is one win behind Leongatha, and Traralgon is a win behind Warragul.
That leaves Drouin in fifth spot, but only just.
Wonthaggi are half a game behind on 20 points and Morwell are not far from them on 18 points.
Moe, Leongatha and Warragul have virtually guaranteed a spot in the finals series, but Traralgon, Drouin, Wonthaggi and Morwell are all big chances to finish in fourth and fifth.