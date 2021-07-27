The 1959 South Gippsland under 15s schoolboys football side at South Melbourne. From left, back, Geoff Brook (team assistant) Spencer Sandilands, Barry Halloran, Bill Berry, Jim Forsyth, Robert Peters, Robbie Fennell, Tim Hegarty, Ken Nicholas, Grahame Fithall (coach). Middle, Keith Kuhne, John Milner, Robbie McDonald, Bill Fary, Doug Trewin, Graham Davis, Peter Dell. Front, Alan Reeves, Don Davenport, Tim Hunt, Butch West, Dicky Williams, Tommy Perks, Lynton Mott.