THERE is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Bass Coast.
However, authorities say the person has been isolating throughout their infectious period, “so there is no risk to community and no new exposure sites as a result of this case”.
“This person was a Primary Close Contact of an exposure site outside the region,” the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit said in a statement this morning (Thursday, July 29).
“As a result, this case presents no risk to the community as the person has been isolating throughout
their infectious period. There are also no new exposure sites as a result of this case.
“This is a prime example of how the public health actions are working and we acknowledge the great effort this person has made to do the right thing is helping to contain and manage the virus.
“This person will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular
contact and health monitoring.
“If you are experiencing any symptoms (however minor), please get tested and stay home until you
receive a negative result.
“If you are a Primary Close Contact who is undertaking their Day 13 COVID test, please remain in
quarantine until you receive notification from the DH or the GRPHU of your negative result. This may
take a few days.”