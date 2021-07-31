VICTORIA’S Alpine resorts were back in full swing at the weekend, after the lockdown, with the snow-starved hoards arriving in huge numbers.
However, while most of them hit the newly loaded slopes, there are other ways, besides skiing and snowboarding, to enjoy your time in the mountains in winter.
One of the Victorian resorts that offers the most variety is Mount Hotham.
While Mt Buller offers 80km of trails and 400m of vertical and Falls Creek 64km of trails and 57om of vertical, Mt Hotham is higher and is renowned for its powder snow and assessable ‘double diamond’ terrain.
But it’s not all about the slopes.
Mt Hotham also has 35km of cross country trails, between Hotham Heights village and Dinner Plain, an ideal diversion on busy weekends, plus more besides.
* Back Country Sled Tours: This tour is unique to Australia and offers the snowgoer a scenic ride through the back country of Mt Hotham with sweeping views of the Dargo Valley, Swindlers Valley, Mt Feathertop and the Bogong High Plains; sights that the snow-blind skiers and snowboarders never see.
* Alpine Nature Experience: If you’re after a unique snow experience, you shouldn’t miss this eco-adventure. Snowshoe to a secluded spot among the snow gums and enjoy a gourmet meal, with the option to stay overnight in a luxury snow dome in the wintry wilderness.
* Back Country Guided Tours: The best spots to ski and ride aren’t always marked on the map and Mt Hotham’s expert guides offer introductory and private tours of some of the most exciting terrain around Victoria’s highest resort.
* Howling Husky Sled Dog Tours: Certainly a unique experience at Dinner Plain this year, down the hill from Mt Hotham at Dinner Plain, is Jake Greaves and Kiri Allen’s Howling Husky Sled Dog Tours. Usually they’d offer the opportunity to ride behind these amazingly strong dogs at Mt Baw Baw and Mt Hotham but this year, because of COVID, you’ll only find them at DP.
“They’ve had to cancel the Dinner Plain Sled Dog Sprint this year after only just coming out of lockdown, but hopefully we’ll still get to the Baw Baw Dash in September,” said Jake last weekend.
“We offer a variety of experiences from the 30-minute experience taking in the sights and with time to cuddle the dogs, to the more extensive Stumpy Tailed Trail out around Dinner Plain which takes an hour and 15 minutes and a family tour as well, both taking in the beautiful sights but also allowing the dogs to get out and have a good run.”
Check them out online at www.howlinghuskys.com.au or call 0488 040 308.