THE Breakers fought hard to keep the Sharks to just three points in the first term.
A great passage of play saw Sophie Bolding and Jess Bolding combine to run and carry the ball down the wing led to one of their few forward entries for the quarter. Kelly O’Neill, in her 50th game, got the first goal on the board.
The Breakers had most of the play and found plenty of opportunities around goal in the second term, however, despite six scoring shots could only add one major through Grace McRae who was strong through the middle in her first game with the Breakers.
In the third, the Sharks scored their only goal for the game with Chelsea Connell once again leading a strong defensive unit which limited the Sharks’ opportunities.
There was a lot to celebrate in the last quarter with the Breakers finally able to impact the scoreboard, including first goals to youngsters Par Sriprajong, Imogen Price and Imogen Bradford.
Jen Pomphrey used her strength well around the contests and showed some versatility with a stint in the ruck. Kelly O’Neill added two to her tally finishing her milestone game with three goals in another dominant performance.
The Breakers will enjoy a week off before another home game against Hastings, 2pm on Sunday, July 18 at Dalyston.
Breakers: 7.12-54 def St Kilda 1.3-9. Goals: K O’Neill 3, G McRae, S. Sriprajong, I. Bradford, I Price. Best: C Connell, K O’Neill, G McRae, S Poke, J Bolding, S Brisbane.