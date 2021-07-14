PHILLIP Island has secured a massive win over Dalyston on Saturday, with 16 players getting on the goal kickers’ list.
With a few more players added to their extensive injury list throughout the week, the matchup against the reigning premiers was always going to be tough for the Magpies.
It was made especially hard with the return of Cam Pedersen, Hayden Bruce, and Billy Taylor into the Island side.
It didn’t take long for the travelling Bulldogs to get on the scoreboard when Kai Mackenzie kicked his first of four goals for the day, inside four minutes.
Dalyston battled hard in the first term, stopping Phillip Island from getting early momentum but when Michael
Marotta went down with an injury, the Bulldogs pounced.
They would go on to add another nine goals in the opening term, while keeping the hosts to just one point.
It didn’t take long for Phillip Island to build on their 62-point quarter time lead, with Jack Opitz kicking his first senior goal, two minutes in.
Once again, it was the usual suspects tearing apart the opposition for Phillip Island, with Bruce, Jason Tomada, Zak Vernon and Jaymie Youle all getting plenty of it.
But although those experienced players were finding plenty of the footy, they were also getting their teammates heavily involved and it seemed like everyone was getting in on the fun.
The Bulldogs booted seven goals for the second term, but the gloss went off when Alex Redmond went down with a serious knee injury.
Shortly after the bad injury, Dalyston’s Wayne Luke booted their first goal of the game when he was left alone in the goal square.
With a 104-point half-time lead, Beau Vernon’s side was determined to continue boosting their percentage in the third quarter, but Dalyston were giving it all they had.
Matt Howell was once again instrumental across the backline, as was on-baller Clay Tait, and Hayden Wallis didn’t stop trying all day.
Despite the best efforts from those three, Phillip Island continued to dominate, and they extended their lead to 137 at three-quarter time.
In the last quarter the dominance continued as the mist rolled in and the ground became slippery.
The Bulldogs kicked six goals in the term, but they also kicked nine points, bringing their total winning margin to 182 points.
Phillip Island will now turn their attention to Koo Wee Rup where they’ll be expecting another percentage booster and Dalyston will travel to Cora Lynn.