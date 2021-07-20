THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has advised that a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Wellington Shire (Sale area)today, Tuesday, July 20.
There are no exposure sites to announce as the person was infectious and subsequently tested positive while in quarantine.
“This is a prime example of how the public health actions are working,” said a spokesperson for the public health unit.
“This person will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular contact and health monitoring.
“Those within the person’s household have, to date, tested negative for the virus.”
In response, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit is working closely with Central Gippsland Health to establish a pop-up, drive-through testing site in the carpark of the Sale Baptist Church, 283 Princes Highway, Sale. This site will be open tomorrow and Thursday from 10am – 5pm.
The drive-through testing site at Yarram and District Health Service, 85-91 Commercial Road, Yarram, will also be open tomorrow from 9am – 5pm.
The Wellington Respiratory Clinic will increase its capacity to five testing rooms. Please book for an appointment.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result.
The current wait time for results can be up to 48 hours so be prepared to isolate at home during this time. The only reason to leave your home is to receive urgent medical attention.
“We acknowledge the community’s cooperation during lockdown which has helped control this current situation and is making the process easier to manage.”