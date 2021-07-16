THREE COVID-19 Tier 1 exposure sites have been listed on Phillip Island including a business in San Remo and two in Cowes.
The case attended the following three sites on Wednesday, July 14:
- San Remo Fishermans Co-op at 170 Marine Parade, San Remo, from 6:15pm – 7:21pm.
- Phillip Island Ten Pin Bowling and Entertainment, 91-97 Settlement Road, Cowes, from 1:15pm – 3:45pm.
- Grumpys Crazy Golf, 152 Thompson Avenue, Cowes, from 11:00am – 12:45pm.
Anyone who has visited these locations during these times must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.
Bass Coast Health (BCH) had notified the public of a positive case of COVID-19 in Phillip Island earlier today.
BCH CEO Jan Child advised the local community that response services will expand in the local area to respond to the situation.
“I’m encouraging locals to stay home and if they do have any signs of symptoms, please get tested,” she said.
“But otherwise acquaint yourself with local exposure sites.”
Exposure sites can be found at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites.
Testing (drive in) sites at Cowes Transit centre and Wonthaggi hospital are now open seven days, with extended hours from 7am and 5pm daily.
Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home.