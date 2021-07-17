A FURTHER three exposure sites have been added to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website tonight at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites
They include Liquorland at Cowes and the public toilets in Cowes.
Here are the latest exposure sites:
- Cowes: Liquorland Cowes, 114-122 Thompson Ave, Cowes 12/07/2021 5:00pm-5:30pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
- Cowes: Salvos Store Cowes, 2/144 Thompson Ave, Cowes. 13/07/2021 10:35am-10:55am. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
- Cowes: Cowes Shopping Centre – Public Toilets, 117/113 Thompson Ave, Cowes, 13/07/2021 10:40am-11:20am. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.