IF YOU are after a tree change to one of the hottest markets in South Gippsland, then the setting of this home may be just what you need.
As you drive up to the property you are greeted with a picture-perfect white picket fence with a private cottage garden hiding behind a picture framed rock wall and idyllic cottage gardens.
The home is elevated and features a deck to the full length of the south-east and north-east sides.
The home itself features three bedrooms, master with en suite, open plan lounge with wood heater and reverse cycle split system, dining area and kitchen with gas cook top, electric stove and ample bench and cupboard storage.
The second bathroom features shower and toilet and is adjacent to the laundry.
Outside you will be pleased by the shedding, with a double garage and a separate lock-up workshop as well as a great space behind the sheds for off-street parking for a caravan or boat. The rear yard is secure for children to play or house pets and the front yard is also secure.
Mirboo North is a beautiful town to retire to or raise a family. Great schools, boutique shops including cafes and eateries and the word famous Grand Ridge Brewery. Stunning walks in native forests near by as well as one of the most scenic rail trails in the region, first class golf club and sporting clubs and so much more.
Call today to arrange an inspection, Alex Scott & Staff would love to show it to you. Call 5662 0922.
44 Grand Ridge West Road, Mirboo North
For Sale $469,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Leongatha Office 5662 0922