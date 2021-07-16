DESTINATION Phillip Island Regional Tourism Board has issued an urgent communique to business members and the general community following the expansion of Tier 1 and Tier 2 exposure sites on the Island and at San Remo.
It follows details about a positive case(s) on Phillip Island on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14.
New Phillip Island COVID-19 exposure sites include:
* Amaze N Things, PI Road 14/7/21 3.46pm – 4.48pm (Tier 2)
* G’Day Tiger Cafe Cowes 13/7/2021 9.16am-10.24am (T2)
* Coles Cowes 12/7/21 4.30pm-5.30pm (T1)
* PI Grand Prix Circuit Ventnor 13/7/2021 11.10am-1.17pm (T1)
* The Jolly Lolly Trolley Cowes 14/7/2021 3.24pm-4.05pm (T2)
* Grumpys Crazy Golf Cowes 14/7/2021 11am-12.45pm (T1)
* San Remo Fishermens Co-op 14/7/2021 6.15pm-7.21pm (T1)
* Phillip Island Ten Pin Cowes 14/7/2021 1.15pm-3.45pm (T1)
If you were at any of these exposure sites at these times, isolate and get tested.
See up to date list of local exposure sites at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites
Advice for business
Destination Phillip Island has issued the following advice:
“In light of the publication of exposure sites in Phillip Island and San Remo this afternoon, we understand that businesses and the community may be feeling anxious, and isolated. We understand this is a difficult time and we extend our support during this stressful time,” said CEO Kim Storey.
“As a business owner you will be contacted, and instructions provided by the local health agency. As an employer, when you become aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at your workplace, you must respond quickly to limit further exposure and contain potential outbreaks.
“We urge anyone experiencing any Covid symptoms, no matter how mild, to immediately get tested, then go straight home and isolate until they received their result.”
* Please alert your networks and remain vigilant, following the Victorian Government lockdown requirements.
* Please check the list of exposure sites and follow the instructions provided.
* The Wonthaggi and Cowes testing sites will operate 7 days-a-week from 7am until 5pm.
Covid exposure business response kit
If you are a business impacted, you can download a kit created by Destination Phillip Island as an approach to enquiries of your business from media and consumers. Follow all instructions from the health representatives and seek help and support for yourself and staff members.
Keep your messaging to the facts and do not enter into dialogue about what you dont know.
Download the guide at https://bit.ly/3kqECoj
You must check in
All workplaces require all visitors and workers to check-in using the free Service Victoria QR Code app with limited exceptions. This is to ensure that if a positive case visits the workplace, contact tracers can simply and rapidly access the details of everyone else who was there at the same time. Contact tracers can then let these people know they have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, and what actions to take.
To register your business, organisation, club or event for a contact tracing QR code, begin creating an account below.
https://busreg.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/s/login/SelfRegister
“We remind you to Check-in everywhere, every time. Every Victorian business must use the Victorian Government QR Code Service to check-in their workers, customers and visitors, with some limited exemptions.
“Victorians must check-in everywhere, every time. Businesses must ensure that every worker, customer and visitor has checked-in, no matter how long they are at the premises.”
What to do if you have a positive case
If you have a confirmed case in the workplace, here’s information and advice for businesses who have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Key points
* People who get tested should stay home until they get their results.
* People who do not have symptoms must also isolate after testing unless specifically told otherwise by the Department of Health.
* If a worker finds out if they have tested positive for COVID-19 and attended the workplace while potentially infectious, they must notify their employer.
* If an on-site worker tests positive for COVID-19, employers must follow the steps below to protect workers, contractors, visitors, customers and the wider community from potential transmission.
* Employers must notify the department of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the workplace. Penalties apply for failing to do so.
* Download the Confirmed case in workplace information pack (ZIP) for step-by-step instructions and the documents you must complete should there be a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the workplace.
For more detailed instructions see the Confirmed case checklist (Word).
If you need help, please call The Department of Health on 1300 651 160.