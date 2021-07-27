By Sam Watson
KORUMBURRA’S Grace Matser could become an AFLW footballer tonight.
The 186cm prospect has impressed scouts in her time at Gippsland Power and for Victoria Country.
Matser spends the majority of her time in the ruck but she’s also capable of drifting forward and providing a strong deep target.
AFL Draft Central said her footy IQ and ruck work are key strengths, as is her work rate, kicking, decision-making and size.
And if Matser, 18, can take another step in her marking development she’ll be well equipped to take the AFLW by storm.
Matser, who Gippsland Power teammate Grace McRae dubbed ‘Stretch’, made her football debut in 2017 for Korumburra Bena’s youth girls’ side.
And from that moment she had her sights set on the AFLW.
In an interview with the Sentinel- Times last month, Matser said she would be more than happy to move interstate if that’s where she’s drafted.
“As long as I’m getting to have a kick of the footy, I don’t really mind where I go,” Matser said.
“It’d be pretty exciting to move in- terstate.”
She’ll be hoping to be selected with pick 22 as that’s her beloved Bulldogs’ first pick, but there’s a chance she’ll already be off the board when the Doggies get on the clock.
The draft starts at 6.45pm and you can watch it live through womens.afl and the AFLW Official App.