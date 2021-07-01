LOCATED in the Latrobe Valley, central Gippsland, this property is just three minutes from the small rural township of Yinnar, 20 minutes to Morwell, 25 minutes to Traralgon and less than two hours to Melbourne, with the added convenience of a school bus stop located 240 metres away.
You will love the location.
This fantastic rural lifestyle property, consisting of 24.36ha (60.2 acres), a near-new brick veneer home and substantial shedding are proving harder and harder to find.
The home, an excellent four-year old JG King brick veneer, consists of:
• A large master bedroom with walk-in robe and en suite.
• Three remaining generous-size bedrooms, all with built-in robes and serviced by a stylish family bathroom with a separate toilet and laundry located close by.
• Light, bright and north-facing open plan living area.
• Modern kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, stainless steel 900mm gas cooktop with electric oven, rangehood, glass splashback and separate pantry.
• Second formal lounge/multipurpose room.
• A north-facing undercover alfresco area plus enjoy the warm afternoon sun with an additional west-facing undercover sitting area.
• Added features to complete the home consist of double-glazed aluminium windows, day/night roller blinds in most rooms, NBN Satellite, solar hot water system, town and tank water.
Onto the farm and infrastructure:
• 24m x 9m shed with a 3.6m height clearance, two lock-up bays, two open bays, power, concrete floor and plumbing available for a future toilet and shower.
• 18m x 9m machinery/hay shed with a 4m height clearance.
• Additional machinery shed, smaller in size and perfect for small farm implements.
• Three poly water tanks with a total of 72,000L storage capacity.
• Steel stockyards with crush and loading ramp.
• The land is subdivided in to four main paddocks, with flat topography, good fencing, including electric, three dams, troughs in each paddock, grey loam soil types and known to carry up to 25 cows and calves.
Escape the suburbs and create the quiet country lifestyle that you have been dreaming of.
Inspections by appointment only. Contact Nutrien Harcourts Leongatha 5662 2292 or Matt Redmond 0418 357 341.
24 Nuttalls Road, Yinnar
For Sale $1.6m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Leongatha office 5662 2292
Matt Redmond 0418 357 34