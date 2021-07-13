A QUICK Google search will uncover horrifying statistics on global domestic violence.
And a family all too familiar with these statistics found their way into our community and are trying to build a better life.
Nancy Sam had been subject to brutal domestic violence in her native country of Papua New Guinea (PNG), so severe that she ended up being hospitalised, in a coma, and unrecognisable due to her harrowing injuries.
Knowing that she could not endure more of these beatings, Nancy and her four children, 16-year-old Russell, 15-year-old Shannon, nine-year-old Philjay and three-year-old Tristan needed to flee PNG.
Nancy arrived in Melbourne in January of 2017 under the guise of visiting her sister. Deceiving her husband was the only way she could get permission to leave
PNG with her children, and the only way she could get to a new country to seek help.
Upon arriving in Australia, Nancy sought permanent residency as a refugee.
Now waiting for her application to be approved, things have become extremely difficult.
The federal government system to assist those with solid humanitarian reasons, and justification to visas, has been significantly slowed down due to COVID-19.
Four years have gone by since Nancy and her children arrived in Australia, and with government funds no longer available due to the delay, they have been supported by a small group of loving and caring people.
All of Nancy’s living expenses are being paid for by generous people, but as time has gone on and with no outcome due for possibly up to six months, these people want to reach out to you, the larger community for help. A GoFundMe page has been set up, titled ‘Help Nancy and her children’. Any help you can give would be appreciated.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 000. If you need help or advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, Safe Steps 1800 015 188, Gippsland Centre Against Sexual Assault on 1800 737 732 or Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491. You can chat online 24/7 at 1800respect.org.au.