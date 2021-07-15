A GARBAGE truck driver sustained only minor injuries after crashing into a tree on Koonwarra-Inverloch Road in Leongatha South on Tuesday, July 13.
Emergency services were on scene about 12.20pm.
A Korumburra man in his 60s was flown to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition with minor body injuries.
Leongatha’s SES unit as well as two CFA units from Koonwarra and Leongatha South brigades attended the incident.
“Firefighters arrived on scene to find a rubbish truck had hit a tree,” a CFA spokesperson said.
“The driver was mechanically trapped.
“Crews removed the side door to allow access for paramedics to the driver.
“The door was removed at around 12.50pm and the patient was handed into the care of paramedics.
“The scene was declared safe at around 1.12pm.”
Leading Senior Constable Scott Simcock of Bass Coast Highway Patrol said police were investigating why the driver had lost control, but speed wasn’t a factor.
“He’s gone wide on the bend and that’s when the tyres have gone into the dirt shoulder,” Ldg Snr Const Simcock said.
“If it had of been summer, it wouldn’t have been an issue but it’s all sludge and mud at this time.
“He’s continued to slide off the road and lost control, gone into a skid and off the road into a tree.”
Garbage truck cleaned-up after tree smash
A GARBAGE truck driver sustained only minor injuries after crashing into a tree on Koonwarra-Inverloch Road in Leongatha South on Tuesday, July 13.