LOCATED only 4km from the township of Yinnar, 10 minutes to Churchill and with bitumen road frontage is this 10.03ha/24.78-acre grazing property.
It is well fenced with some new five-barb fencing, and a small portion of fencing in fair condition.
There are excellent, solid stockyards with a loading ramp and a near new crush.
And the property’s evenly divided into three main paddocks.
A three-bay hay shed, town water, one dam, power close-by, flat topography and two recently gravelled entrances complete this property.
Currently stocking calves, this property would make an ideal turnout block.
Zoned farming, this property does not have a planning permit to build a dwelling.
Call Matt Redmond of Nutrien Harcourts on 0418 357 341 to inspect today.
1120 Speargrass Road, Yinnar South
For Sale $295,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Matt Redmond 0418 357 341