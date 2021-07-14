LOCATED only 4km from the township of Yinnar, 10 minutes to Churchill and with bitumen road frontage is this 10.03ha/24.78-acre grazing property.

It is well fenced with some new five-barb fencing, and a small portion of fencing in fair condition.

There are excellent, solid stockyards with a loading ramp and a near new crush.

And the property’s evenly divided into three main paddocks.

A three-bay hay shed, town water, one dam, power close-by, flat topography and two recently gravelled entrances complete this property.

Currently stocking calves, this property would make an ideal turnout block.

Zoned farming, this property does not have a planning permit to build a dwelling.

Call Matt Redmond of Nutrien Harcourts on 0418 357 341 to inspect today.

1120 Speargrass Road, Yinnar South
For Sale $295,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Matt Redmond 0418 357 341