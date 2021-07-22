THE Timberline General Store in Heyfield has been identified as a Tier 2 exposure site.
A customer, who does not reside in Wellington Shire, visited the store on Sunday, July 18, during their infectious period.
Anyone in the community who visited the Timberline General Store between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, July 18, is asked to get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.
A pop-up Rapid Response Testing site will be open at the Heyfield Hospital, at the Eleanor Street entrance from 10.30am today.
The individual who tested positive for the virus is no longer in Gippsland and is being managed by another Public Health Unit.
“Timberline General Store has been very co-operative and has implemented its COVIDSafe Plan,” the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit said in an update this morning (Thursday, July 22).
“This is the only exposure site in Wellington Shire and there is still only one positive COVID-19 case in Wellington, who is not linked to this exposure site.
“As this exposure site was identified last night, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit is working through this situation and will provide updates as soon as they are available.
“The positive case is still being managed at home quarantine via the COVID Positive Pathway process.”
Current testing locations for the Wellington Region today include:
- Sale Baptist Church – 10am – 5pm.
- Heyfield Hospital – 10.30am until advised
Bass Coast
No positive cases have been identified in Bass Coast and no new traces of the virus have been detected in the local wastewater.
The GRPHU is still asking the community to be vigilant.
“We encourage people in Bass Coast to get tested. Primary Close Contacts that have had a test and received a negative result, should get re-tested. Those experiencing any symptoms (however minor) should also get tested.
“The GRPHU is still working through the figures, but we estimate between 150 – 200 Primary Close Contacts residing in Bass Coast are associated with the 30-plus local exposure sites.
Current testing locations for the Bass Coast region today:
- Cowes transit centre – 9am – 5pm.
- Cowes YMCA leisure centre – 9am – 5pm.
- Wonthaggi – 9am – 5pm.
- The Rapid Response Testing Van – expected to be on Phillip Island until Monday.
Community clinic testing numbers as of yesterday in both Bass Coast and Wellington were:
- Bass Coast – 300 approx.
- Wellington – 200 approx.
Almost 400 tests were conducted by the Respiratory Clinics across Gippsland.
No other positive cases have been identified throughout Gippsland.
“If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result. The only reason to leave your home is to receive urgent medical attention. This directive is different from the five reasons to leave your home while in lockdown.”
all colours of WOW. how on earth with the shopping radius could this have been under the radar? place road check points at all towns. People are only concerned for themselves in this. i witnessed a bus full of school kids in Bruthen last Saturday stopping for lunch . no masks, no distancing . We had been in lock down for quite a few hours already and then this. Beyond sickened. an extremely contagious variant of the virus and we are still letting things slip through the cracks. We are not going to see “‘normal” unless we ALL do our part. STAY HOME !