ON SUNDAY, July 11, the Corner Inlet Boxing Club held a matched bouts event at the Leongatha Memorial Hall.
The bouts included boxers from the Corner Inlet Boxing Club and Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness, who all impressed their coaches.
Corner Inlet coach Scott Bindloss, one of the key organisers of the event, was thrilled to see everyone in action.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into running a show like that, but it turned out a great success for the club,” Bindloss said.
“Although we didn’t get the results we wanted in the ring, we weren’t really concerned with that, we just wanted to get boxing up and going again.”
Bindloss said the support his club has received from the community has been amazing.
“We’re a not-for-profit club and shows like this help keep us afloat, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
“We’re very grateful for our sponsors and it’s a great facility [the Leongatha Memorial Hall].”
Bindloss said multiple higher-ups from Boxing Victoria had told him the Leongatha show is one of their favourites of the year.
“They love coming down here and competing, we get guys from all over Australia competing in our shows,” Bindloss said.
“It’s a great event and we look forward to doing it again soon.”
Bindloss, who is the regional coordinator for Boxing Victoria, said he’ll be hoping for another event in Leongatha in December.
Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness coach Scott Williamson also shared Bindloss’ sentiment about the event.
“It was a great day at Leongatha, both of my fighters went really well in their debuts,” Williamson
“Unfortunately, the judges were not on our side on the day, but we’re looking forward to our next event,” Williamson said.
Williamson said Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness will be hosting an event at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club on Sunday, October 17.
Last time the club had an event, more than 350 people turned out to watch the region’s best boxers go at it, so they’re hoping to see another big crowd once again.
Results for last Sunday’s event
Kyle Kuradczyk (Bass Coast) lost by decision.
Bill Bowler (Corner Inlet) won by decision.
Sam Guzzardi (Bass Coast) lost by decision.
Sebastian Saulwick (Corner Inlet) lost by decision.
Kinesha Anderson (Corner Inlet) lost by decision.
Lachlan Lewis (Corner Inlet) lost by decision.