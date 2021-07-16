THIS property truly sets a new benchmark for lifestyle properties in this area and is certain to impress even the most discerning of buyers.
From the moment you enter via the long, private driveway, a sense of peace and tranquillity abounds. The house itself, is as if it’s been inspired and designed straight from the
Byron Hinterland, with a palette of cool coastal whites, concrete, aged brass and timber details throughout.
Built just four years ago, this house is a lesson in classic contemporary design, with beautiful features including barn doors, woollen carpets in the bedrooms, two living spaces, double height ceilings, walk-in showers and separate powder rooms all make for a very liveable home.
The kitchen with its beautiful concrete benchtops, walk-in pantry, quality appliances, office nook, and views out to the huge back deck create the hub of the home.
A Nectre fire and split system heating and cooling ensure the house is comfortable year-round.
From the kitchen, a huge timber deck area draws you outdoors. From here you step down into a fire pit area, bordered with beautiful timber sleepers, where many a night will be spent, wine in hand around the crackling fire. An expansive and beautifully maintained lawn area will keep the kids happy with all the space you’ll need for every type of play equipment imaginable.
From here, extending to the back of the property is a small orchard of citrus and olive, with several garden beds to keep the green thumbs happy.
The added features just keep emerging with a huge shed, (20m long x 10m wide x 3.6 high) housing amazing features that really have to be seen to be believed, leaving much scope for additional income or at the very least plenty of space for the extended family come holiday time. Storage abounds in the other half of the shed with plenty of room for the boat and caravan.
The house was built by one of the highest regarded builders on the island and all concrete work including flooring, benchtops, and walk-in showers were laid by the owner himself ensuring the integrity and finish of this house is second to none.
Its location is highly sought after, with the beautiful swimming beaches of Ventnor, the general store, and ‘The Store café’ all just a 10-minute walk, with the thriving township of Cowes and the Penguin Parade both just a short five-minute drive away.
An inspection really is a must on this property, as it’s features are just too many to list and it’s beauty really does lie in it’s spectacular aspect & the feel it exudes.
All this on approx. 5612m2 – over an one acre of peace and tranquility.
Call Alex Scott & Staff on 5952 2633; they would be pleased to arrange a private viewing.
45 Lyall Street, Ventnor
For Sale $2.2m
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Cowes Office 5952 2633