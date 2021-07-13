AS NUMBERS continue to rise in Sydney and new overflow exposure sites are identified in Melbourne, Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child is urging locals to get tested with even the slightest symptoms.
The drive-through testing centres in Wonthaggi and Cowes continued to see good numbers coming through in the past week, between 80 and 140 a day with a slight spike among those returning from Orange Zones interstate ahead of the NSW border closure last Sunday, July 11 at 11.59pm.
“We’ve all got to be concerned about what’s going on in NSW at the moment and to remember to get tested at the slightest sign of symptoms,” Ms Child said this week.
“Testing numbers vary day to day but generally good numbers at both sites.”
Meanwhile, the other important line of defence, getting vaccinated, has continued to be well supported locally, both at local GPs and also at the mass vacc centres.
“Overall, we’ve had 7244 covid vaccinations administered through our mass vaccination clinic at the Wonthaggi Town Hall,” Ms Child said.
“The supply chain has improved somewhat, so it has been business as usual this week at the vaccination centre.
“We’ve been able to offer walk-in Pfizer for health care workers and disability and 1a workers.
“There has been no availability for other walk-in Pfizer appointments at this stage.
“We’re maintaining our Monday through to Friday this week from 9am-4pm but we’re likely to drop a day the week after (4 days a week) if vaccine supply slows.
“Hopefully, we’re also looking to run an outreach day to those in 1a who’ve yet to receive a vaccination.
“All current bookings are proceeding with a strong focus on getting second doses done.
“We understand there are still some booking frustrations for those looking to get an appointment but we people to please keep trying. Appointments will continue to become available again after a few days.”