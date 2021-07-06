THE Kilcunda General Store is a well-known destination with a brilliant reputation and trade.
It is a huge draw card for the area whether it be for locals, people from the region, those walking the famous George Bass Coastal Walk or those passing through on the way to holiday destinations further down the coast.
The combination of café and post office sees it as an important function for the local community.
The business has grown in these remarkable times and the current model of operation reveals even further potential for growth.
The superb position with captivating panoramic views of the ocean provides a sensational location and what a beautiful place to operate this successful business.
The cafe operates seven days per week (Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm and Saturday to Sunday 7am-4pm).
Long-term secure lease, WIWO, current and past figures available to well qualified buyers and all inquiries are strictly confidential.
Business For Sale
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Inverloch
Jo Ginn 0417 552 642
Marni Redmond 0403 525 413
Email: invysales@alexscott.com.au