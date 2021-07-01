A small landslide has occurred on Dalyston-Glen Forbes Road between Eden Road and McDowell Road, according to emergency services.
The road is currently closed with SES, police and local council on scene.
VicEmergency recommends that residents should stay away from the landslide, as the slop may continue to move for hours or days afterwards.
It is recommended to:
Stay away from the impacted area to allow emergency services to help affected communities;
Plan your trip in advance – travel may take longer due to closed roads and poor driving conditions; and
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters found at www.emv.vic.gov.au/our-work/victorias-warning-system/emergency-broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
An update is expected by 2:40pm today (July 1) or as the situation changes.