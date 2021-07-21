THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has reiterated the state government’s message about remaining vigilant after COVID-19 was detected in local wastewater.
There were no new positive cases detected in the Bass Coast area today.
However, as the known positive cases for COVID-19 left the municipality last week, this indicates there may be an undiagnosed case (or cases) currently present on Phillip Island or surrounds.
“As a result, we are asking the community to be vigilant,” the GRPHU said.
“We encourage people in Bass Coast to get tested. Primary Close Contacts that have had a test and received a negative result, should get re-tested. Those experiencing any symptoms (however minor) should also get tested.”
Wellington
There are still no exposure sites to announce in Wellington Shire and the positive case is still being managed at home quarantine via the COVID Positive Pathway process.
Those within the person’s household have, to date, tested negative for the virus.
Testing numbers today in both Bass Coast and Wellington haven been very encouraging:
• Bass Coast – 300 approx.
• Wellington – 200 approx.
No other positive cases have been identified throughout Gippsland.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result. The only reason to leave your home is to receive urgent medical attention. This directive is different from the five reasons to leave your home while in lockdown.