THE Mid-Gippsland Football Netball League is hoping for the best but planning for the worst as it releases a two-week draw leading up to the first round of the finals on Saturday, August 7.
Anticipating that the “go hard, go early” five-day lockdown will be lifted on Wednesday, Mid-Gippsland has advised clubs to revert to the lost Round 15 set of matches, featuring a key clash between Yinnar and Fish Creek.
There after will follow the Round 16 matches on Saturday, July 31, featuring several “clashes of traditional rivals” including Toora versus Foster.
But as Mid-Gippsland Publicity Officer Rob Popplestone said this morning, it’s a very fluid situation depending on what the State Government decides to do.
“Look we’ve got to go ahead at this stage as if we are going back to footy next Saturday (July 24) but really, it’s a moving target at the moment.
“We’ve taken out the bye round before the finals but that could still come back in. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Clubs have been advised that the following rounds will go ahead if the lockdown is lifted on Wednesday, July 21.
Round 15 Saturday, July 24
Yinnar v Fish Creek
Mirboo North v Toora
Morwell East v MDU
Newborough v Stony Creek
Hill End v Tarwin
Boolarra v Foster
Thorpdale bye
Round 16 Saturday, July 31
Hill End v Yinnar
MDU v Stony Creek
Tarwin v Boolarra
Thorpdale v Fish Creek
Toora v Foster
Mirboo North v Morwell East
Newborough bye
The first week of finals will be elimination: 3 v 6 and 4 v 5.
The week after that it’s normal semi-finals. Second semi 1 v 2 (winner direct grand final and loser to play winner of the first semi-final in a preliminary final).