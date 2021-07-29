By Sam Watson
THE MID Gippsland Football Netball League will return for the last two games of the home and away season on August 7.
The league will not miss any games on their revised schedule created by the first shutdown of the 2021 season, and the finals will start on August 21.
The league and its clubs met via Zoom on Wednesday night to decide on how the season will finish and in the end, clubs voted unanimously to start on August 7.
The idea of starting this weekend was floated but the timeframe of returning to play was too short and the threat of something else happening if they wait until August 14 was enough to turn them away from that date.
Some playing groups have already confirmed they will play for nothing in the remaining two rounds.
The two rounds mean MDU still have a red-hot chance to sneak into finals and push Morwell East out of the top six.
The Demons and the Hawks will meet at Ronald Reserve in Morwell on August 7 in what is practically an early final.
MDU are one win behind Morwell East, but they’ll expect to win their last game against Stony Creek, whereas Morwell East will face a tough task against Mirboo North in round 16.
Hill End will probably remain on top of the ladder and Mirboo North look set to join them in the top two.
That leaves Foster and Fish Creek on equal points in third and fourth and one win from Yinnar, who will likely finish fifth.
In the A Grade netball, the undefeated Yinnar will likely finish on top, but Mirboo North and Morwell East aren’t far behind, both on nine wins.
Toora and Fish Creek are both locked in for finals action, but MDU have to hold off Stony Creek who will be determined for a spot in the top six.
The draw for the next two rounds is as follows.
* Round 15
Boolarra (11th) vs Foster (3rd)
Hill End (1st) vs Tarwin (8th)
Newborough (12th) vs Stony Creek (13th)
Morwell East (6th) vs MDU (7th)
Mirboo North (2nd) vs Toora (9th)
Yinnar (5th) vs Fish Creek (4th)
Thorpdale (10th) – BYE
* Round 16
Hill End (1st) vs Yinnar (5th)
MDU (7th) vs Stony Creek (13th)
Tarwin (8th) vs Boolarra (11th)
Thorpdale (10th) vs Fish Creek (4th)
Toora (9th) vs Foster (3rd)
Mirboo North (2nd) vs Morwell East (6th)
Newborough (12th) – BYE