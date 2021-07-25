IT’S ‘Day 13’, today, Sunday, July 25 for many local people, either staff or customers, who attended any of the three exposure sites on Phillip Island on Monday, July 12.
They are Coles Cowes between 4.30pm-5.30pm or 6pm-8.30pm, the North Pier Hotel between 7.22pm-10.47pm and Liquorland between 5pm-5.30pm; all Tier 1 sites on Monday, July 12.
They’ll be getting their Day 13 tests and waiting on a “negative” result, together with a phone call and email from the Department of Health to say they are free to come out of 14 days of home detention.
Over the next five days, there’ll be a rolling release of 100s of Islanders and visitors as they get the all clear after the COVID-19 scare on Phillip Island and San Remo almost two weeks ago.
In today’s daily COVID update by the Premier Daniel Andrews and his COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar, there was still no community transmission to Phillip Island locals among the 11 cases of locally-acquired coronavirus.
Four were related to the Ms Frankie Italian Restaurant in Richmond, three included a student and parent from Trinity Grammar, and one each related to Bacchus Marsh Grammar, the West Gate Tunnel project, Young and Jacksons and AAMI Park.
And there has been notification from the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit of any further COVID-19 fragments in local sewerage plant.
So, is it the “miracle” Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child called for when 30 exposure sites were listed at Phillip Island and San Remo?
No yet, if you accept what the Premier had to say today, but we’re we;; on the way.
“More than 20,000 people have been isolating at home and Day 13 tests are rolling around for a lot of people, 2500 people yesterday and more to come,” Mr Andrews said.
“But I need to stress that it’s not enough to just get a “negative” after your day 13 test, you have to wait until you get a phone call and a text message from the Department of Health that you are free to go.
“We have still been getting positives as late as Day 13 and 14 so you have to wait until you get the all-clear.”
Mr Andrews said it was still too early to say what might happen at midnight next Tuesday, July 27 when the latest lockdown is due to expire, noting that Saturday’s “disgraceful” protest in Melbourne had not helped.
Another Gippsland case
Locally, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has advised that the Wellington Shire has recorded a third positive case of COVID-19.
“This new case is not linked to the other positive cases in the shire,” said the GRPHU in its daily update.
“This new case is a Primary Close Contact linked to a Tier 1b exposure site out of the region, and the person has been isolating during their entire infectious period.
“As a result, this is a very low risk case with no exposure sites.
“This case is the only person within their household. They will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular contact and health monitoring.”