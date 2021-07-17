THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit today announced a COVID-19 testing site would open in Yarram from tomorrow (Sunday, July 18).
The Yarram Medical Centre will host a Rapid Response Testing site at Yarram and District Health Service from 9am – 5pm tomorrow. No appointment required.
“There is only one lane available so the focus for this site is on overflow – if there is increased demand and people can’t test locally in Bass Coast, both Yarram and Leongatha are available,” a statement from the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit read.
“The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is currently managing 12 of the 24 exposure sites at San Remo and Phillip Island.
“All are within the categories of Tier 1b and Tier 2. The GRPHU is responsible for the cleaning of these sites before re-opening.
“Tier 1b is where a Primary Close Contact is generated, they need to quarantine for 14 days while testing initially and on day 14. Everyone within their household is a Secondary Close Contact.
“Testing staff support is being received from Sale, Warragul, Foster, LRH, Yarram and Gippsland Southern Health Service to continue to meet demand and ensure testing sites can expand times if necessary.”
Key messages
- Please check the exposure site list regularly. If you have visited any of these locations, get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result.
- We are already in lockdown, which is assisting in the management of the virus.
- As per the process: those identified as exposed to Tier 1b are being managed by the Surge Workforce Management Team. Those identified as exposed to Tier 2 have received an SMS recommending they get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.
- Testing sites at Wonthaggi, San Remo and Phillip Island have the capacity to test up to 1000 people daily in total.
- The local response to testing has been extremely positive and authorities encourage this continued momentum.