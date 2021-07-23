THERE were no new positive cases or new exposure sites in Gippsland to report “which is very encouraging”, according to the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit in its Thursday night update.
While numbers are starting to trail off at Phillip Island and in Bass Coast, there were large testing numbers at Heyfield on Thursday and the GRPHU is thankful for the workforce support from across the region once again.
Bass Coast update
No positive cases have been identified in Bass Coast and no new traces of the virus have been detected in the local wastewater.
The GRPHU is still asking the community to be vigilant.
“We encourage people in Bass Coast to get tested. Primary Close Contacts that have had a test and received a negative result, should get retested,” said a spokesperson for the regional health unit.
“Those experiencing any symptoms, however minor, should also get tested.
“The GRPHU is still working through the figures, but we estimate between 150 – 200 Primary Close Contacts residing in Bass Coast are associated with the 30+ local exposure sites.”
Please see the list of current testing locations for the Bass Coast region:
* Cowes Transit Centre – 9am – 5pm
* Cowes YMCA Leisure Centre – 8am – 6pm
* Wonthaggi Hospital– 9am – 5pm
* The Rapid Response Testing Van – expected to be on Phillip Island until Monday.
Community clinic testing numbers as of yesterday in both Bass Coast and Wellington were; Bass Coast 300 approx, Wellington – 200 approx.
Almost 400 tests were conducted by the Respiratory Clinics across Gippsland.
No other positive cases have been identified throughout Gippsland.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result. The only reason to leave your home is to receive urgent medical attention. This directive is different from the five reasons to leave your home while in Lockdown.
Wellington COVID focus
There is still only one positive COVID-19 case in Gippsland, in the Wellington Shire at Sale, not linked to the only exposure site in the shire at Heyfield.
The positive case is still being managed at home quarantine via the COVID Positive Pathway process.
The Tier 2 exposure site is at the Timberline General Store in Heyfield. A customer, who does not reside in Wellington Shire, visited the store on Sunday, July 18 during their infectious period.
Anyone in the community who visited the Timberline General Store between 4.30 – 5pm on Sunday, July 18 is asked to get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.