DESPITE more than 3000 tests being carried out in the Phillip Island area in the past three days, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Monday’s daily announcement by the State Government.
There were 13 cases of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 notified this morning, Monday, July 19, including the one previously advised of an MCG attendee returning to Mildura.
But none of the other positive cases have been connected with the 27 exposure sites in and around Phillip Island.
Of the 13 cases recorded today; 1 was the original Mildura case, 1 was a travelling companion of the Mildura case, 4 from the Miss Frankie Restaurant, 2 are students from Trinity Grammar, 1 is a social contact of the Phillip Island case, 1 from Young and Jacksons Hotel, 1 from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, 1 at the Euro finals match at Crafty Squires.
But at this stage, none involving local Phillip Island people, but still with many more tests to be returned… fingers crossed.
As a result of the number of exposure sites statewide (250 between Phillip Island and Mildura), the Premier Daniel Andrews announced today that the “hard and fast” 5-day lockdown will not be lifted on Tuesday night this week.
“We don’t have enough people who have the jab to lift it now.”
Mr Andrews said he would announce on Tuesday how long the lockdown would be.