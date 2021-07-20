THERE has so far been no community transmission to Phillip Island residents from the one COVID-19 positive person who visited the area in a party of seven people from Melbourne last week.
At Tuesday morning’s COVID-19 daily update, on July 20, the state’s COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed the virus had not spread to local residents.
Among the 13 new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 cases notified today, there was an additional positive from the Phillip Island visiting group, bringing to five positives as the number that have now tested positive.
“Crucially we have not seen it spread to the Island community at this point. We have 700 close contacts there, 43% of whom have received their tests results, all negative.”
But we’re not out of the woods until all close contacts on Phillip Island are tested and results returned, and follow up tests for Tier 1 people are returned on day 14 As they prepare to exit their isolation.
The risk for Phillip Island was underscored by CHO Professor Brett Sutton when asked if regional Victoria might be able to come out of lockdown early.
“It’s a day-to-day thing. We’ve still got sewerage results on Phillip Island and close contacts in Mildura to go through; there’s a lot to play out with this yet,” Prof Sutton said.
Mr Weimar urged all those impacted to get tested immediately.
No return from ‘Red Zones’
In other news, any Victorians still in NSW Red Zones will no longer be able to return to Victoria without a special exemption.
There will be some compassionate exemptions and work exemptions, according to Premier Daniel Andrews, but in short, after 11.59pm on Tuesday night, July 20, you will not be allowed back to Victoria without a special new permit.
Mr Andrews explained that he had warned Victorians to return home weeks ago, that there would be changes to conditions, and now there are, from midnight tonight.
Premier Andrews also announced a further lockdown of 7 days until midnight on Tuesday, July 27.
There were 13 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 on Tuesday, July 20, nine of them were 100% in isolation (18,000 close contacts, 85 active cases, 49,000 tests yesterday).
“This is going exactly as we wanted, notwithstanding two super spreader events.”