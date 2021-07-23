THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has reported that there were no new positive cases or new exposure sites in Gippsland on Friday, July 23.
As a precaution the Opal Aged Care facility ‘Sale Gardens’ on the Sale-Maffra Road, Sale has been locked down as a measure implemented by the organisation not on the advice of the GRPHU after one of its staff members tested positive but has been declared in isolation for the entire infectious period.
“The GRPHU recommended asymptomatic testing and we supported the facility to conduct that as a precaution. We understand the facility has implemented this lockdown under its own COVIDSafe Plan and we will provide any support they require,” said a spokesperson for GRPHU.
In other news:
Bass Coast
Wastewater testing was expanded to Corinella on Thursday, July 22 and for the second day, no new traces of the virus have been detected.
The GRPHU is still asking the community to be vigilant.
“Bass Coast residents should continue to get tested if symptomatic or if they have been to an exposure site. If you are a Primary Close Contact who has tested negative but have since become symptomatic, get retested,” said the GRPHU.
Testing locations for the Bass Coast region on Friday include:
- Cowes transit centre – 9am – 5pm
- YMCA leisure centre – 8am – 6pm
- Wonthaggi – 9am – 5pm
- The Rapid Response Testing Van – expected to be on Phillip Island until Monday.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result. The only reason to leave your home is to receive urgent medical attention. This directive is different from the five reasons to leave your home while in Lockdown.
Wellington
There were large testing numbers at Heyfield yesterday with approximately 100 conducted. Around 150 tests were conducted in Sale.
Both the Sale Baptist Church and Heyfield and District Health Service testing sites will be operating today, 10am – 3pm, based on demand.
The Yarram hospital site will not open today as staff support the Heyfield site.
The Timberline General Store in Heyfield is still a Tier 2 exposure site. Anyone in the community who visited the Timberline General Store between 4.30 – 4.50pm on Sunday, July 18 is asked to get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.