THE number of exposure sites on Phillip Island has continued to grow with the popular Phillip Island Bakery added as a Tier 2 site.
It follows details of a visitor to Phillip Island testing positive for COVID-19, notified Friday, July 16, and reportedly infectious while visiting sites around the Island and at San Remo on Monday, July 12, Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14.
People who visited the Phillip Island Bakery between 1pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 13 should urgently get tested, then isolate until confirmation of a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear.
People who have visited a Tier 1 site, such as Coles Cowes between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday, July 12 have to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result of the test.
The impact of the Island’s exposure to one case, identified as the Delta variant, is still unfolding.
Other Phillip Island COVID-19 exposure sites include:
* Amaze N Things, PI Road 14/7/21 3.46pm – 4.48pm (Tier 2)
* G’Day Tiger Cafe Cowes 13/7/2021 9.16am-10.24am (T2)
* Coles Cowes 12/7/21 4.30pm-5.30pm (T1)
* PI Grand Prix Circuit Ventnor 13/7/2021 11.10am-1.17pm (T1)
* The Jolly Lolly Trolley Cowes 14/7/2021 3.24pm-4.05pm (T2)
* Grumpys Crazy Golf Cowes 14/7/2021 11am-12.45pm (T1)
* San Remo Fishermens Co-op 14/7/2021 6.15pm-7.21pm (T1)
* Phillip Island Ten Pin Cowes 14/7/2021 1.15pm-3.45pm (T1)
If you were at any of these exposure sites at these times, isolate and get tested.
See up to date list of local exposure sites at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites