PHILLIP Island COVID-19 testing will get a boost tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20 with the arrival of a Rapid Response Testing van courtesy of the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit.
The van will be located in Cowes tomorrow, to help with demand for first-time testing and repeat testing as the fallout from last week’s COVID-19 exposure plays out.
The LabVan is a mobile COVID-19 Rapid PCR testing unit, developed as part of the Innovative Testing Program.
Essentially, it has mobile testing capacity of eight tests per hour and generates results quickly (within 1 hour), so this enables health authorities to get results in real time to help stop the COVID spread.
Information about the times of operation are not available at this stage, still being confirmed with the supplier, but watch for hours of operation and location.
The van will have capacity to stay the week if required.
Testing numbers on Monday
Again today, Monday, July 19, the community turned out in big numbers with 195 tested at Wonthaggi, 332 Cowes, 264 San Remo, 61 Bass: TOTAL 852.
Again Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child congratulated the community for responding in such numbers and for observing their lockdown or isolation responsibilities, while also praising local health staff and visiting health professionals for coming in to support.
“It’s inspiring to watch how everyone has responded. Not just our staff, who are always fabulous but the other health services and local, state-wide, and regional organisations that have come in to help us,” Ms Child said.
“And especially our community. They are doing the right thing with such goodwill and kindness, it’s great to see.
“Fingers crossed, still hoping for that miracle that we can get out of this but a couple days yet before we can begin to feel a bit safer.”