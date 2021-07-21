THE demand for lifestyle properties has been high and has led to a shortage of homes on small acreage in today’s market.
If lifestyle is what you’ve been looking for, this property could be the one for you.
Situated on the edge of the Korumburra township, this home, constructed by a quality local builder, is approximately 40 squares and sits on approximately six acres of gently undulating land with attention paid to both indoor and outdoor living.
This outstanding brick home has four large bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in robe and en suite with double shower, two bathrooms, study and two spacious living areas.
Other features include Tassie Oak timber, ceiling fans in most rooms, in-floor and solid fuel heating, bay windows and extra-large double garage.
Entertaining outdoors is made easy with a sheltered undercover area with open fire place and magnificent views.
The home is surrounded by low maintenance gardens, combining established trees, shade, fruit trees and private areas.
Shedding comprises a rustic disused dairy – ideal for a workshop or storage, with three-phase power, toilet and water which you could easily convert to a studio or sleepout.
There is also a separate lock-up barn-style storage shed. The stockyards, chicken run, veggie patch and town water plus tank water complete this property.
The property includes a dam, two road frontages and is ideal for the hobby farm or most other small acreage interests.
This is a must to inspect as words cannot tell the full story. Call today for your private inspection. Contact Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898 or Christie Nelson 0407 812 904 of Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra.
51 Stedmans Rd, Korumburra
For Sale $1.2m
Agent Alex Scott & Staff – Korumburra
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904