A NEW section of highway is being built between Old Koonwarra-Meeniyan Road and Caithness Road from Friday, July 9, until Saturday, July 24, weather permitting.
Lane closures and speed reductions will be in place during this time to ensure safety.
Drivers can expect delays of up to five minutes, so plan your journey ahead of time and take care while driving.
Once complete, this upgrade will make the highway safer and reduce travel times.
For further information, please visit roadprojects.vic.gov.au/projects/south-gippsland-highway.