FOUR local artists have enlivened the Graham Street end, each creating a unique artwork along the laneway complementing the existing artworks already adorning its walls.
The four installations were completed by local artists Carly Ablett-Meade, Craig Lockwood, Rohan Manhal and Tom Murray-White.
As part of the Wonthaggi, Discover Our Secret initiative, council had allocated $150,000 in its 2020/21 budget to a Street Art program.
There are also artworks on Connells Bakery in Wonthaggi, Olive Justice Place in Cowes, Inverloch’s Serious Surf Stuff and the Grantville retail area.
Each design celebrates Bass Coast life and reflects the values that make Wonthaggi a great place to live.