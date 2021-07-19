MORE Phillip Islanders will have to go into 14-day isolation now after two more exposure times were released for Coles at Cowes at lunchtime today, Monday, July 19.
If you attended or worked at Cowes Coles on Monday, July 12 between 4.30pm – 5.30pm, you have to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
New exposure times:
* Cowes Coles: Monday, July 12, 4.30pm-5.30pm (Tier 1).
* Cowes Coles: Tuesday, July 13, 5.00pm-5.20pm (Tier 1).
* Churchill Island: Wednesday, July 14. 3.48pm-4.08pm (Tier 3)
Previously advised:
* Cowes Coles: Tuesday, July 13, 9.00am-9.20pm
Testing today
Again today, Monday, July 19, the community turned out in big numbers with 195 tested at Wonthaggi, 332 Cowes, 264 San Remo, 61 Bass: TOTAL 852.
Again Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child congratulated the community for responding in such numbers and for observing their lockdown or isolation responsibilities, while also praising local health staff and visiting health professionals for coming in to support.
“It’s inspiring to watch how everyone has responded. Not just our staff, who are always fabulous but the other health services and local, state-wide, and regional organisations that have come in to help us,” Ms Child said.
“And especially our community. They are doing the right thing with such goodwill and kindness, it’s great to see.
“Fingers crossed, still hoping for that miracle that we can get out of this but a couple days yet before we can begin to feel a bit safer.”