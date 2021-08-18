RETURNING to the pitch for the first time in over a month, the Leongatha Knights’ women’s side were eager to take on opponents, Drouin Dragons.
The Knights played a very dominant game from kick-off, and it didn’t take long for striker Kathy Zacharopoulus to find the back of the net.
This marked a special milestone, her 200th goal for the Leongatha Knights, which would be later celebrated with teammates.
Shortly into the second half, another special milestone was reached by midfielder Josie Townsend, scoring her first-ever goal.
Newcomer Mandy Bongers made her goalkeeping debut, after a halftime swap with regular keeper Bethany Milkins, keeping a clean sheet. The game ended 29-0 in favour of the Knights.