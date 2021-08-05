PREMIER Daniel Andrews this afternoon announced a sixth lockdown for Victoria.
See the full list of restrictions under the Premier’s statement.
**
Due to the COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours – suspected to be the highly infectious Delta variant – Victoria will enter a state-wide lockdown for seven days from 8:00pm tonight, Thursday 5 August.
With suspected Delta cases infectious in the community, as well as a high number of associated close contacts and exposure sites, Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer has declared stay at home restrictions will be reintroduced.
This means from 8:00pm tonight, there are only five reasons to leave home: getting the food and the supplies you need, exercising for up to two hours, care or caregiving, authorised work or education if you can’t do it from home, or to get vaccinated at the nearest possible location.
Shopping and exercise must be done within 5km of your home or the nearest location.
Face masks will remain mandatory indoors (not at home) and outdoors unless an exception applies – this includes all workplaces and secondary schools.
Private gatherings are not permitted except for an intimate partner or nominated person visits. Public gatherings are not permitted. Exercise is limited to two people.
Childcare and Early Childhood Care will remain open. Schools will close, with primary and secondary school students returning to remote learning – except for vulnerable children, and the children of authorised workers who can learn on site.
Where a parent or carer indicates that a student with a disability cannot learn from home due to vulnerability or family stress, the school must provide on-site learning for that student. This will apply to students enrolled in specialist schools and students with a disability enrolled in mainstream schools.
Higher education students will also return to remote learning, except for learning programs allowed on the Authorised Premises and Authorised Workers (APAW) List.
With the Wangaratta wastewater detection and the potential that regional Victorians have been exposed to COVID-19 linked to the current outbreak, restrictions will apply state-wide to keep regional Victoria safe.
There are no changes to the current arrangements for border communities.
Premier Daniel Andrews said: “No Victorian wants to be in this position. We know that the Delta variant moves faster than anything our public health experts have seen before – and we know what we need to do to drive it down once again.”
Minister for Health Martin Foley said: “Given these new cases we’ve seen over the last 24 hours, we need to put these restrictions in place and follow the rules to drive down the spread of the virus.”