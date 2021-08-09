FOLLOWING the announcement that regional Victoria will end its sixth lockdown from 11:59pm tonight, Monday, August 9, 2021, businesses are excited to have dine-in customers again.
Grantville Pantry Café & Restaurant owner Pam Calderwood is eager for regional Victoria to finally open.
“It’s good that we can all open again. We’re all trying to keep afloat,” she said.
“We’ve survived because everyone has to. The local community supports us, and they float between all the local cafes, which is really good.”
Regional Victoria will snap back to the restrictions in place before the recent lockdown began, reopening schools and hospitality venues.
Food and hospitality venues can open for seated service with a maximum of 100 people per venue.
