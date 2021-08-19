By Sam Watson
IN LAST night’s zoom meeting between Gippsland League clubs, where the rest of the season was discussed, clubs voted to restructure the upcoming finals series.
Instead of a top five taking part in a four-week finals series, clubs voted for a top six competing for the flag over three weeks.
The first week would see sides who finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth compete in elimination finals.
The structure of the first week is being worked through today.
Those who successfully make it through the first week would then play sides who finished first and second in preliminary finals.
And whoever wins those games would be into the grand final.
The two preliminary finals would be played at the venues of whoever finishes first and second in senior football.
As it stands, one final would be held at Leongatha and the other at Wonthaggi.
The only other team who could secure a home preliminary final is Moe, but they would need Wonthaggi or Leongatha get knocked off in the last home and away round, this week.
Wonthaggi will host Sale and Leongatha will host Warragul.
The home and away round this weekend is needed to make sure everyone plays each other once and then finals will kick straight into gear.
The new structure has not yet been confirmed by AFL Gippsland, but it seems inevitable now that clubs have decided to go down that path.
If the new structure is confirmed, Traralgon and Drouin, who sit in fifth and sixth respectively, are both in the senior football finals and Wonthaggi will sneak into the A Grade netball finals if they avoid an upset loss to Sale.
More information on the finals series will be available soon.