POSITIONED in a peaceful court location only metres to Wonthaggi Secondary College is this solid family home on a large 1480m2 (approx) allotment.
Situated close to the Wonthaggi Golf Course, Hicksborough Store café and childcare centre, it’s a desirable location with these popular facilities so close by.
The four-bedroom family home features three living areas, well-appointed kitchen, ensuite to the main bedroom and BIRs to all bedrooms. There are two bathrooms and a large paved undercover alfresco.
The property has so many features to make it the perfect family home you’ve been looking for.
You can be assured of comfortable living with the woodfire heater plus reverse cycle split system. The established gardens have been well maintained and there is plenty of yard for the kids to play or for you to put in a pool for the family to enjoy.
The double garage with extra space is complemented by another outdoor parking area for the boat or caravan.
Get in quick as properties of this size and location are rare to come by so won’t last long in the current market. Inspections are by appointment only. Please contact Cal Nation of Alex Scott & Staff on 0439 334 163.