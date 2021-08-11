LOCATED an easy 500m walk to the main shopping precinct of Leongatha and less to the medical centre, church or schools, this neat as a pin unit is ideal for the investor or a great location for a retiree.
The bright open plan living space offers a neat and tidy kitchen with Laminex benchtops, electric appliances, and plenty of bench space alongside an ideal dining space and lounge room. Reverse-cycle heating and cooling keeps the home the perfect temp all-year-round.
There are two bedrooms with built-in robes and a central bathroom.
Outside you have your own private rear courtyard with room to grow a little garden complete with lemon tree and access into the single car garage.
This two-bedroom unit in a great location provides an opportunity for the next purchaser as an affordable home and or investment. With rental properties becoming harder to find, it is a fantastic time to invest.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please call Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632.