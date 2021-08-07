ACE Industrial is excited to announce they have relocated to 38 Yarragon Road, Leongatha.
Five years ago, Ace recognised the need for a quality engineering and industrial supplier in South Gippsland and set up shop in late 2015.
With the overwhelming support of South Gippsland, the business quickly took off.
Over the past five years, the business has continued to grow and the desire to relocate to bigger and better premises became a real necessity.
Moving to 38 Yarragon Road is a little like coming home as this building has always been recognised as a go-to place for all industrial products.
Managing this store is Trevor Arnold, who has well over 30 years of local experience, joined by a team who all have extensive experience, not just with the product, but also with all local requirements.
Ace prides itself on having great stock and the new premises, with its huge new showroom, will enable them to further increase the range of products on offer.
In fact, between both their Warragul and Leongatha stores they are Victoria’s biggest distributor of quality Kincrome tools and equipment, something soon realised when you check out the range at the new location.
The huge range of industrial products is backed by some of the biggest brands in the industry.
WIA and Weldtronics for all welding machines and consumables, Sutton Tools and Bordo for all drills, taps and dies, etc., McMillan air compressors,
Macnaught and Alemlube covering all lubrication equipment, Grange equipment for all transport chains and restraints and Grange also for all lifting slings and chain blocks, quality Pferd abrasives and the list just goes on.
In addition to all this, Ace is still the place all the farmers, truckies and tradies think of when they need a set of bearings, an oil seal, or vee belts and puillies, PTO shafts and spares, or a new hydraulic hose made up, not to mention the range of nuts and bolts.
Make sure you call in and check out the new Ace Industrial building, you will not be disappointed.
Be sure to also visit ace-industrial.com.au to view their full catalogue.