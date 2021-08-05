YOUR own gate connecting to a huge-treed reserve just adds to this home’s space and park-like setting.
This home is perfect for those looking for something special.
A seachange or holiday home or maybe a future development, this property has it all!
This light-filled family home with a country feel is situated on the northern side of a treed nature reserve.
Enjoy the benefits of this property’s great location, a short walk to the beach, close to Cowes central with its cafes and restaurants and very close to the local primary school and kindergarten.
Situated on more than half an acre (2425m2 approx.) with established trees and gardens, the property borders the Blue Gum Reserve to the east and the
Redwood Drive Parkland to the south.
The home consists of three bedrooms plus a study or fourth bedroom, two big living areas and two bathrooms.
The renovated kitchen offers ample storage, while providing a functional space for both the enthusiastic and reluctant cooks.
A large undercover decked area adds the perfect space for family barbecues and entertaining.
There’s room for all the toys with a double garage as well as a large three-bay shed and workshop. The property also has a new planning permit approved which allows for a two-lot subdivision.
This property has so many options, be quick!
Call Alex Scott & Staff Cowes on 5952 2633 to organise a private inspection, you will not be disappointed.