By Sam Watson
ON FRIDAY, Korumburra Bena announced Leigh Cole would be the new senior football coach in 2022.
Gippsland coaching legend Paul Alger has been at the helm at the Giants for the past three years but after a string of disappointing results, the club thought it was time to move on.
Cole comes to the Giants with an impressive resume, including coaching stints at Port Melbourne in the VFL, Ivanhoe in the VAFA, West Preston-Lakeside in the Northern Football League and also the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition under 18s interleague squad.
The Giants are yet to make finals in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition, but they will be hoping the appointment of Cole turns things around.