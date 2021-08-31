THE wonderful volunteers at Phillip Island Fire Brigade (PIFB) are holding a colouring competition to give kids something to do during lockdown.
Second Lieutenant Rebecca Quarrell said the competition is a great chance to entertain kids and have something to look forward to with their parents in lockdown.
“The main reason the Phillip Island Fire Brigade decided to hold the colouring competition is to give parents and kids something to do and to lift the mood,” she said.
PIFB was graciously donated a fire truck backpack from the small Melbourne-based business Jude & Moo as a prize for the winner.
Entrants will also go in the draw to win a Captain Koala teddy, a fire blanket and a 1.5kg fire extinguisher.
Colouring sheets are available at cfa.vic.gov.au or via the Phillip Island Fire Brigade Facebook page.
Once you’ve finished your colouring, send a copy to the PIFB Facebook page or email phillipislandfb@bigpond.com.
Entries close Sunday, September 5 but depending on interest this date may be extended to accommodate more entries.