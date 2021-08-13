FOR those who have been following the Davison family’s Fight For a Future story, we have an update on the situation.
People who have been interested in donating to Kara and Tom Davison are now able to do so by cash drop at the Meeniyan Pharmacy, as well as the GoFundMe option too.
Since our last update, Kara has been healing at home following her bowel operation and biopsies – she must fully recover from these procedures before she can begin treatment.
Tamara Symington has been helping raise money alongside a dedicated group of mothers for the Davison’s and recently discovered that Tom and Kara were having to borrow a car whenever they would travel to and from the hospital and appointments.
“We put the call out to all the local car dealerships and beyond to help with a donation to the Gofundme to assist Tom and Kara in purchasing a much more reliable and family-friendly vehicle that can get them to their appointments,” Tamara said.
Edney’s Nissan and Hyundai Leongatha donated $500, followed by Russell Hemming at Leongatha Motors who helped organise a car through Weblease Morwell – Weblease has donated six months free lease including insurance to assist Tom and Kara.
This donation allows for more fundraising time to purchase a reliable family car.
Kara’s treatment is set to begin within two weeks, and in the meantime has several hospital visits in Melbourne for check-ups, treatment plans and to have a port inserted under her skin for chemotherapy and blood tests.
48-hour hospital stays are likely as Kara trials three different types of chemotherapy for a fortnight.
“Hopefully if all goes well, she can have her treatment in either Traralgon, Latrobe, or even Leongatha which are much closer to home than Melbourne,” said Tamara.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised $61,000 of the $80,000 goals which will go toward the family as Tom has to take six months off to care for their four young children – however, this will not leave enough for a new car.
“There will not be anything left for a new vehicle so that is why we are trying to keep the fundraising momentum going,” said Tamara.
“Some lovely stories have emerged over the last week or two with one local mother and son selling a heifer to the saleyards to donate all the money to Tom and Kara,” she said.
The community is continuing to rally together for Kara, Tom and their children – and the fundraising team wants to extend their thanks to the local community.
Regular updates on Kara’s health can be found on the GoFundMe fundraiser.
To donate to the Davison family, visit GoFundMe and search Davison’s Fight for a Future or visit gofund.me/738c209a.