By Sam Watson
TWO weeks ago, the Carlton Football Club announced former Phillip Island local and current Blues co-captain Sam Docherty would be stepping away from the club to receive chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.
After being diagnosed with the disease last November, Docherty learned of the secondary cancer occurrence at a routine medical check-up.
He will now undergo 12 weeks of chemotherapy and is expected to make a full recovery in time for pre-season training.
Docherty said the diagnosis had been made easier by the support of those around him.
“It’s obviously not the news we wanted to hear, but the support I have from everyone around me in my family, friends and the footy club will get me through this next challenge,” Docherty said.
“I am very fortunate this secondary diagnosis was detected early as part of a routine check-up.
“We now have a clear plan in place to get through this.”
In Australia, around 850 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year; it occurs most often in men aged 25-40.
If testicular is diagnosed early, there is a much higher chance of full recovery.
If you find a lump or have any other testicular cancer symptoms, see your doctor immediately.