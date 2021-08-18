SOUTH Gippsland Landcare Network (SGLN) is wrapping up its Corner Inlet water testing project with an online seminar on August 25 to discuss the results and share opportunities for improving water quality.
Local volunteers have collected twelve months’ worth of data on the quality of water flowing from four creeks near Foster into Corner Inlet.
The data will contribute to our understanding of the impacts of our land management practices on the health of the Inlet and strategies we can take to improve them.
Several presenters will be on hand to interpret the results and suggest actions that all landholders can take to reduce the amount of nutrients and sediment entering our waterways.
Benita Kelsall, from Agriculture Victoria, will discuss opportunities for farmers to update effluent use plans and systems, while Matt Bowler from the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority will share inspiring stories of projects already underway with landholders.
Project coordinator, Cassie Wright, will talk about SGLN’s exciting new dung beetle nursery, and the potential if breeding is successful for landholders to release winter – or spring – active “eco-engineers” onto their properties.
She is also keen to hear from members of the community who want to be involved in revegetation projects to stabilise creek banks, provide habitat for wildlife and prevent nutrients reaching the Inlet.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the seminar which will run from 10.30am to 12pm. Register online at creekstoinletpart2.eventbrite.com.au. For further information, contact
Cassie at cassie@sgln.net.au or 0448 739 559. SGLN acknowledges the support of Coastcare Victoria and the Victorian Government.